Not as hot today…but we’re looking at a possible heat wave

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Thursday night, with lows on the warm side, in the 50s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the week. Highs will be near-average Friday, with the next warmup starting Saturday.

We will be back in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. We have a chance for a heat wave starting Monday with triple digits for parts of Central Oregon through the rest of the next week.

