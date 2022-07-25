Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:00 PM
Published 4:48 PM

Record-breaking heat this week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

The skies will stay clear Monday night. Breezes will stay gentle out of the north. Our lows will be warm in the 50s to low 60s.

An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory go into place for all of Central Oregon beginning Tuesday, and they will stay in place through Friday.  These will be the hottest days we have seen so far this year. Highs will range from 102 to 106 for the rest of the work week, which has the potential to break records every day until Friday.

Even the "cooldown" this weekend will remain quite hot, as highs only back off to the mid to upper 90s.  

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content