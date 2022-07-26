We’re in an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory in Central Oregon

Happy hot Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The haze Tuesday will linger into the evening, with clear skies otherwise. Our lows will be very warm, in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with light and variable breezes.

Sunny and hot will be the template for the rest of the week. An excessive heat warning for our mid to lower elevations and a heat advisory for our east slopes and higher elevations are in place and will not be lifted until Friday at 11 p.m.

Temperatures will stay around 100 Saturday and then "cool" into the mid-90s Sunday and low 90s Monday. Overnight, we will stay anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

