Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:12 PM
Published 5:50 PM

We still have a few more days of triple-digit temperatures

KTVZ

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the low 60s. Highs in the triple digits are expected to stay with us through the weekend.

A weak low-pressure center developing in the Gulf of Alaska will start to draw a little cooler air into the northwest beginning Monday when we will see more normal temperatures. Skies will stay sunny, but by the middle of next week, we will see our highs back down into the mid-80s. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the low 60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content