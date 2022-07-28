We still have a few more days of triple-digit temperatures

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the low 60s. Highs in the triple digits are expected to stay with us through the weekend.

A weak low-pressure center developing in the Gulf of Alaska will start to draw a little cooler air into the northwest beginning Monday when we will see more normal temperatures. Skies will stay sunny, but by the middle of next week, we will see our highs back down into the mid-80s. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the low 60s.

