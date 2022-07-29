It stays hot a little while longer

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

It stays mostly clear, with lows in the 60s Friday night. Breezes become light and variable in the evening and remain there until morning. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be with us Saturday through Monday.

Beginning Monday, we will come under the influence of a developing low-pressure center from the Pacific. In addition to a few clouds, we will also see a cooling trend that will have us back down into the low to mid-80s by the middle of next week. The relief from the intense heat will stay with us until next weekend.

