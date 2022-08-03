New fire weather warning for part of the region

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.

It will stay warm through the start of next week, with a couple of chances for triple-digit temperatures, and then stay warm through the middle of next week.

