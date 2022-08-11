Fair weather for a few days, then we begin a warmup

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our mostly clear skies will stick around Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s to mid-50s. Some areas will see gusty winds up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Friday will be a virtual repeat of Thursday.

We will see plenty of sunshine for the weekend ahead, but beginning Saturday, we will mix a little cooler air into the region. Our highs will be in the mid-80s, with Sunday only a bit warmer. Highs will be right around our average of 88 degrees.

We will cling to the sunshine going into next week, and we will also see a warming trend return. We can expect to go through the middle of next week with highs back in the mid-90s, with parts of the region possibly hitting triple digits for a day.

