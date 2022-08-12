Skip to Content
Average C.O. weekend with a warmup next week

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low 40s to low 50s with gusty northwest winds most of the night. This weekend will be the kind of weekend for which Central Oregon is very well-known. We will see plenty of sunshine, with a few beauty clouds here and there. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with gently northerly breezes.

You might want to get out and enjoy these pleasant conditions because the heat returns next week. We will see highs around 90 Monday, and then they climb into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week, possibly reaching triple digits for parts of the region. 

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

