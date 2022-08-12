Warm today; beautiful weekend follows

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With little change in our air flow pattern, we will see another day today like the last couple of days. Look for sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph until this afternoon, when some areas will see gusts a bit higher. A few thin clouds later in the day will lead to mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50',s with gusty NW winds most of the night.

This weekend will be the kind of weekend for which Central Oregon is very well-known. We will see plenty of sunshine, with a few beauty clouds here and there. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's, with gently northerly breezes. You might want to get out and enjoy these pleasant conditions, because the heat returns next week. We will see highs around 90 Monday, and then they climb into the mid to upper 90's by the middle of the week.

