Our high daytime highs are going back up

We will start the new week sunny and warmer and it's expected it to get warmer. Monday will see highs around 90, then we warm into the mid-90s Tuesday. With a little moisture moving in over highs in the mid to upper 90s, and possible triple digits, Wednesday will deliver a chance of some late-day and evening thunderstorms. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday with both temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms.

We barely see a change in our highs as we round out the week and into the weekend with highs expected in the mid to upper 90s.

