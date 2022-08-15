A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs.

Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.

The chance of thunderstorms will return Thursday around lunch time and linger into the evening. Mostly sunny skies Friday will clear for the weekend. Expect to stay in the mid to upper 90s into next week.

