We could see shower activity begin Wednesday afternoon

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50s. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will have some moisture moving in, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible from lunchtime Thursday and on into the evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will then carry us into the weekend. We won't see highs getting back down around average until Monday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US