Heat advisory in place with a chance for thunderstorms

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The heat advisory is now in place until Friday at 10 pm for parts of Central Oregon.

Increased clouds come with a 20% chance of thunderstorms that will last until almost midnight Wednesday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will stay in the mid-90s. Clearing skies and warm temperatures will stay with us right into the weekend. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers.

Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

