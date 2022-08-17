Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:11 PM

Heat advisory in place with a chance for thunderstorms

KTVZ

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The heat advisory is now in place until Friday at 10 pm for parts of Central Oregon.

Increased clouds come with a 20% chance of thunderstorms that will last until almost midnight Wednesday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will stay in the mid-90s. Clearing skies and warm temperatures will stay with us right into the weekend. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers.

Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content