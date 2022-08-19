Skip to Content
Sunny and warm Friday

Good Friday morning, Central Oregon!

We are expecting to be mostly sunny today, with a high near 92. Light and variable winds are becoming northwest 6 to 10 mph in the afternoon but could gust as high as 18 mph.

It'll be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 56. Northwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. 

Saturday will bring temperatures in the 90's and more sun.

Arielle Brumfield

