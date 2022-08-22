No thunderstorms at this point

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Monday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Skies will stay clear most of the week, with highs a bit above average, in the low 90s. A few thin clouds will invade in the evenings all week, with lows well above average, in the mid to upper 50s.

