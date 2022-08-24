Above average and sunny for a couple more days

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A few extra clouds moving in Wednesday will still leave us under mostly clear skies at night. Lows will be mild, in the mid-40s at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50s for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight. Sky conditions will be the same for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend.

Highs will be a little warmer Thursday and then back into the upper 80s Friday. We are expecting some cooler air to invade the region for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. Sunny skies and warmer highs will prevail going into next week. Expect those highs to reach back into the low to mid-90s.

