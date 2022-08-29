Another warmup starts Monday

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Skies will become mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With plenty of sunshine, the warm temperatures return this week. Highs will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week, with parts of the region possibly hitting triple digits midweek. Next weekend looks to be sunny as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US