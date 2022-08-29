Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:42 PM

Another warmup starts Monday

KTVZ

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Skies will become mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With plenty of sunshine, the warm temperatures return this week. Highs will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week, with parts of the region possibly hitting triple digits midweek. Next weekend looks to be sunny as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content