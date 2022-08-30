Skip to Content
We could break a few high temperatures records Wednesday

A few late-day clouds will have us mostly clear Tuesday night. Breezes that pick up in the afternoon will become light and variable in the evening. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 60s.

Sunny, hot conditions will continue through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with some areas breaking into triple digits. For some, these will be near-record highs.

We will stay sunny and warm this weekend. Highs will only cool to the upper 80s to low 90s at the start of next week. 

