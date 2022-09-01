Two watches and warnings for the region

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night, with hazy conditions through the night. Lows will be in the mid-40s to upper 50s.

Friday will be the hottest day we see this week. Most areas will see highs reaching the low triple digits, with gusty winds up to 15 mph from the southwest. A modest shift in the airflow pattern will allow for cooling for the Labor Day weekend. With plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday, upper 80s to low 90s Sunday, and back to the mid-80s Monday, Labor Day.

We will still have sunny skies through the middle of next week, but by Wednesday we will cool into the low 80s, something a little more normal for this time of year.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US



