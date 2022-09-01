Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:23 PM

Two watches and warnings for the region

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night, with hazy conditions through the night. Lows will be in the mid-40s to upper 50s.

Friday will be the hottest day we see this week. Most areas will see highs reaching the low triple digits, with gusty winds up to 15 mph from the southwest. A modest shift in the airflow pattern will allow for cooling for the Labor Day weekend. With plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday, upper 80s to low 90s Sunday, and back to the mid-80s Monday, Labor Day.

We will still have sunny skies through the middle of next week, but by Wednesday we will cool into the low 80s, something a little more normal for this time of year.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US


Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content