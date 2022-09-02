And now we cool off

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night, and with winds becoming breezy out of the west, a smoky haze will return. Lows will be in the low 40s to mid-50s.

That smoky haze will carry into Saturday morning. The high-pressure center will move ever so slightly to the south, allowing a little cooler air to mix into the Pacific NW, so highs Saturday will back down into the low to mid-80s. The rest of your Labor Day weekend will remain cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We may see a few high, thin clouds beginning Monday, Labor Day, but there will be no threat of any showers. Sunny skies will stay with us through the middle of next week, but we will see a significant cooling trend. By Thursday, our highs will be in the mid-70s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US