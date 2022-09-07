When the fire weather warning ends, a watch soon begins

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Many will see some clearing of that smoky haze Wednesday night. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid-30s to upper 40s. Winds will become light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night. We are expecting a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Cooler air will mix in from the north and deliver daytime highs in the low 80s Thursday and the low to mid-80s Friday.

We will cling to these pleasant conditions going into the weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday, with highs around 90. Gradual clearing will have us back to sunny skies by Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's going into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US