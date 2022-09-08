Skip to Content
Our fire weather watch is now a warning

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s to mid-40s. Winds become light and variable this evening.

As long as the wildfires burn, a smoky haze will threaten to stay with us. That will be especially true Friday. A fire weather watch will be in place for Central Oregon from Friday at 11:00 am through Saturday at 11:00 pm. We expect sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday. Sunshine continues Saturday and highs will be a little warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail through next week. Beginning Monday, we will see a cooling trend that will have us back in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday. 

