Smoky for the weekend; showers on the way

Central Oregon!

Skies will stay clear Friday night, but the smoky haze is not going anywhere. Gusty evening winds will turn southwest up to 25 mph after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend will be a little warmer, but the smoky haze will stay with us. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will stay gusty through Saturday and then pull back Sunday. Skies will turn mostly sunny Sunday.

A cooling trend will carry us through much of next week. With that, we will see our cloud cover begin to thicken, beginning Sunday night. This will develop into a chance of rain showers from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday.

