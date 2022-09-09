Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 2:54 PM

Smoky for the weekend; showers on the way

KTVZ

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay clear Friday night, but the smoky haze is not going anywhere. Gusty evening winds will turn southwest up to 25 mph after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend will be a little warmer, but the smoky haze will stay with us. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will stay gusty through Saturday and then pull back Sunday. Skies will turn mostly sunny Sunday.

A cooling trend will carry us through much of next week. With that, we will see our cloud cover begin to thicken, beginning Sunday night. This will develop into a chance of rain showers from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content