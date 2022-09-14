The air quality alert has been extended, but showers are on the way

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The air quality alert has been extended for Deschutes County until Friday at 1 pm. Our clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we are not expecting rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s as winds become light and variable.

Thursday will be a duplicate of Wednesday. The first indication of an approaching system will be partly cloudy skies Friday, with slightly cooler highs. The first chance of rain will be Friday night, but many will not see showers until Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 60s for the weekend, and many will see lows that are at or a little below freezing.

Those at upper elevations should make plans to care for sensitive plants and animals beginning as early as Wednesday night. Rain will break up Sunday night and we will stay cool going into next week.

