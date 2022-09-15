Cooler temperatures and cleaner air

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

It'll be mostly clear Thursday night, with light and variable winds and lows in the low 30s to low 40s.

A developing low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska will make its way southward along the British Columbia coastline over the next couple of days. It will bring partly cloudy skies Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Clouds will thicken Friday night, and we will see a 30-50% chance of rain showers through the weekend. We are not expecting thunderstorms with this system, so the showers and cooler temperatures should be helpful to our firefighters.

The cooling trend that started Monday ends Saturday, in the upper 50s to the low 60s. Even when we start warming up, we'll only make it back into the mid-70s by mid-week next week.