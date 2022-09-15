Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:17 PM

Cooler temperatures and cleaner air

KTVZ

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

It'll be mostly clear Thursday night, with light and variable winds and lows in the low 30s to low 40s.

A developing low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska will make its way southward along the British Columbia coastline over the next couple of days. It will bring partly cloudy skies Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Clouds will thicken Friday night, and we will see a 30-50% chance of rain showers through the weekend. We are not expecting thunderstorms with this system, so the showers and cooler temperatures should be helpful to our firefighters.

The cooling trend that started Monday ends Saturday, in the upper 50s to the low 60s. Even when we start warming up, we'll only make it back into the mid-70s by mid-week next week. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content