Trading the fog for rain

After a chilly and foggy start to the day, we will see our clouds thicken and deliver a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's and NW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Gusty conditions are possible later in the day. As lows drop to the low to mid 40's tonight, we will see a chance of rain showers all night with light NW winds.

That slow-moving low pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to normal temperatures until Friday. After a chilly, rainy week, we will get back to sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70's Saturday and low 80's Sunday.

