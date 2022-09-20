Skip to Content
today at 4:50 PM
Showers stick around a bit longer

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We will stay breezy Tuesday night, with lows the in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Our temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and our chance of rain will increase.

Showers are expected to stay with us through Wednesday night and may stretch into Thursday morning. We will, however, see clearer skies and highs will be modestly warmer. Sunny skies will stick around Friday and through the weekend. A very gradual warming trend will have us back into the low 80s Sunday and the mid-80s Monday. 

