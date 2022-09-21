Skip to Content
A few more showers, then we clear up and start to warm up

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Light breezes will turn southwest after midnight with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. While a few scattered showers may stretch into Thursday morning, the heaviest rain will move off to the northeast and bring us some clearing skies through Thursday.

Beginning Friday, we will see sunny skies during the day and mostly clear skies at night into next week. The gradual warming trend that begins Friday will continue, as well. Highs will reach the mid 80's and stay there until the middle of next week. 

