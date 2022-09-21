Rainy and cool

A slow-moving low-pressure center tracking across Eastern Oregon toward the NE will bring us rain and cooler temperatures today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and northwesterly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Rain showers will stay with us tonight, but taper off by tomorrow morning. Gentle breezes will turn SW after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.

While a few scattered showers may stretch into Thursday morning, the heaviest rain will move off to the NE and bring us some clearing skies through the day. Beginning Friday, we will see sunny skies during the day and mostly clear skies at night into next week. The gradual warming trend that actually begins tomorrow will continue, as well. Highs will reach the mid 80's and stay there until the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!