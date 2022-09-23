Warm for the weekend

A few clouds will settle in Friday evening, but there is no rain in the forecast. Look for mostly clear skies overnight, with lows in the 30s. Breezes will become calm after midnight. While we may see a few thin clouds over the next few days, there is no rain in the long-range forecast.

In fact, the gradual warming trend will continue right through the weekend and into next week. We will be in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Skies will stay sunny right through Tuesday when highs reach the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the week. Expect temperatures to cool to the upper 70s Wednesday and low to mid-70s Thursday.

