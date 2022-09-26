Sunny and warm to start the week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Under mostly clear skies, Monday night's lows will stay fairly mild, in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Tuesday will stay equally mild, but the change on Wednesday will be fairly rapid.

We will see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70's. There will also be a slight chance of showers through the night Wednesday night. This system of showers will be brief, with clearing skies Thursday. Our temperatures will stay cool, however -- mid to upper 60s Thursday and low to mid-70s through the coming weekend. Sunny skies Friday and Saturday will be followed by mostly sunny conditions Sunday.

