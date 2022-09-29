Clearing up and staying cool

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Winds become light and variable Thursday and remain there overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the 30s for most, with a few areas dipping into the 20s.

A very gradual warming trend will begin Friday and will take us through the weekend. We may see a few thin clouds over the next few days, but we will not be hurting for sunshine. Look for highs in the low to mid-70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday. The upper 70s to low 80s will carry us right through the middle of next week.

