Clear and warm for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday night. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the low 40s. That slow-moving storm will bring rain to our east and snow to the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains.

As a weak high-pressure ridge builds in, we will see our skies stay clear and a gradual warming trend. We will be in the low 80s from the weekend and next week. Nothing but sunshine in the forecast until then. 

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

