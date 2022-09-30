Clear and warm for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday night. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the low 40s. That slow-moving storm will bring rain to our east and snow to the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains.

As a weak high-pressure ridge builds in, we will see our skies stay clear and a gradual warming trend. We will be in the low 80s from the weekend and next week. Nothing but sunshine in the forecast until then.

