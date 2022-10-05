Let the sunny and warm days continue

Skip to Content
Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Breezes will be calm Wednesday night and stay calm overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the low 30s to low to mid-40s. The ridge of high pressure giving us these conditions isn't moving much over the next few days.

In fact, there is evidence to say that it will gain a little strength as it lingers over the west coast of the United States. This will extend these weather conditions right through the coming weekend. Sunny days with highs around 80, followed by mostly clear nights with lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s are expected to stretch into the start of next week. Not until Tuesday do we see many clouds enter the region. We will then see temperatures cool into the low 70s, something a little more normal for this time of year. 

