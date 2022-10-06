A few more days of warm and mostly clear weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Look for mostly clear skies Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s to mid-40s. We can expect these conditions to stay with us right through the coming weekend. Beginning Monday, we can expect a few clouds to invade the region. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and partly cloudy overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday.

Starting Tuesday, we will see our highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s. Lows will dip to around freezing. Those at higher elevations in the south of our region will see lows in the low to mid-20s. If you haven't done so, preparing sensitive plants and animals for colder weather is something that should be taken care of from now through the weekend.

