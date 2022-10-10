Skip to Content
‘Sun-tober’ continues through the week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Winds become light and variable Monday night, with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 30s to low 40s. A light northerly flow will keep us a bit cooler Tuesday, but we will not sacrifice any sunshine. As this next ridge of high pressure builds in, we can expect to have sunshine for the next several days.

We are also looking for temperatures to stay warm and pretty consistent. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds are also expected to be light and variable for much of the week and through the weekend ahead. 

