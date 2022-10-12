Skip to Content
A string of warm, sunny days is ahead

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be clear to mostly clear Wednesday night. Lows will range from the low 30s to around 40 degrees. Breezes will calm in the evening and remain calm through the night. Wednesday marked the beginning of another string of very warm days.

A slow-moving ridge of high pressure will get reinforced, leading us into several days of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s through the coming weekend. We will cool into the low 70s by Tuesday, but that is still a few degrees above average. 

