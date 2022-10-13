GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A high-pressure ridge that is centered just off the Oregon coast has dropped anchor over the Pacific NW, and it promises another sunny and mild day for Central Oregon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's, and if we see any breeze at all, it will be out of the north at a gentle 5-10 mph. Breezes will calm this evening and remain calm overnight. Skies will stay clear and lows will range from the low 20's to low 40's.

That high-pressure center does not move much over the next few days, so we are expecting these nice conditions to stay with us right through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and lows will be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.

