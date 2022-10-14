Warm, sunny, and a bit smoky

Good Friday evening, Central Oregon!

High pressure over the Pacific Northwest is reinforced, and that process will carry through an unseasonably warm weekend. Breezes will be gentle out of the north, but what little breeze we see will calm Friday evening and stay calm overnight. Skies will be mostly clear, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to the upper 30s.

Our highs through the weekend will remain at least 10 degrees above average, in the mid to upper 70s. Our lows will also be on the warm side, compared to the average, in the mid to upper 30s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US