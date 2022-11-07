Skip to Content
Cold, with a chance for snow

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Lows Monday night will be in the low teens to low 20s, and more scattered snow showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler, at 5-10 mph. The cold temperatures will stay with us all week, but the chance of snow showers will start to subside Wednesday morning. Our skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend, but highs will only reach the low to mid-30s.

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21.

