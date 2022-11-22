Rainy, then a slight warmup

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

Deschutes County is in a broad area that's still under an Air Stagnation Advisory, which is set to expires at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Showers are passing through the region, with windy conditions, during the late afternoon and into the evening. Things should clear up late into the evening and overnight

Mt. Bachelor is seeing temperatures around freezing and has pushed back opening until next week. We are in a warming trend that will last the majority of the week before we cool off late this week.

