Warm for now, with showers on the way

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20s. Sunny skies will stay with us on Thanksgiving Day, with highs staying in the low 50s. Travel impacts due to weather are expected to be minimal going into the holiday weekend, but that will change as early as Saturday night.

Our cloud cover will be variable Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around 50 Friday and in the mid-40s Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night will yield a chance of mixed showers Sunday, when highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Temperatures will get colder beginning Monday and we will live with a chance of snow showers through the middle of next week. BTW … Mt. Bachelor was originally slated to open this weekend, but they have pushed that out to Wednesday, November 30.

