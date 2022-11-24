And now we start to cool down

Happy Thanksgiving, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken Thanksgiving night as lows drop to the mid-20s to low 30s. Clouds will continue to thicken through Friday and deliver a very slight chance of some late-day showers. Highs will stay right around 50 degrees. Skies will clear to mostly sunny Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-40s. The next system pushes in Saturday night and brings a chance of mixed showers Sunday.

A chance of snow showers will carry into Monday when the temperatures plunge. Highs will be in the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday, and lows will drop to the low teens to mid-20s. We will live with a chance of mixed showers through the middle of next week. Highs will warm into the low 40s Wednesday.

