Snow on the way for the mountains

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades.

Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens.

The east slopes of the Cascades, including our higher elevations such as La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters, could get 3-8 inches of snow by Monday morning below 4,500 feet and 6-13 inches above that elevation, along with gusty winds, making travel a challenge, especially over the passes.

Meanwhile, the Cascades will benefit greatly, expecting 12-19 inches of snow by the time this storm is done -- difficult for travelers but much-welcomed by ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

