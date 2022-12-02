Skip to Content
More snow is expected this weekend

Happy first weekend of December, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night and lows are expected to be scattered through the teens. Southerly breezes will stay around 5-15 mph. 

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday and deliver a chance of snow showers Saturday night. This snow will stay with us for much of Sunday, but it will taper off by the end of the day. We will go through much of next week with a variable cloud cover, highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens. The next chance of snow showers will begin Thursday. 

