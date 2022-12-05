Dry for a couple of days

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Monday night, but we are not expecting any snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with breezes becoming light out of the south. We will repeat these conditions Tuesday and Wednesday before the next system rolls in.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and snowfall will begin early Thursday. The heaviest snow will be Thursday and Friday, and we will live with a chance of snow through Saturday night. Mixed showers will turn to rain Sunday as highs get up to around 40 degrees.

