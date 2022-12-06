Another dry day

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night and lows will dip to single digits into the mid-teens. Winds will remain light out of the south. Wednesday will duplicate today, except that we will see more clouds move in toward the end of the day.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and deliver snow showers by morning. Highs will stay in the 30s. With highs reaching near 40 degrees Thursday, mixed showers are likely all day, turning to snow Thursday night. Both highs and lows will stay cold for the rest of the week and through the weekend ahead. We will live with a chance of snow showers right into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US