Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:49 PM

Another dry day

KTVZ

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night and lows will dip to single digits into the mid-teens. Winds will remain light out of the south. Wednesday will duplicate today, except that we will see more clouds move in toward the end of the day.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and deliver snow showers by morning. Highs will stay in the 30s. With highs reaching near 40 degrees Thursday, mixed showers are likely all day, turning to snow Thursday night. Both highs and lows will stay cold for the rest of the week and through the weekend ahead. We will live with a chance of snow showers right into next week. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content