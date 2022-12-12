Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:07 PM

Dry and cold week at hand

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday night, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with light southerly winds. 

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content