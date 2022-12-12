Dry and cold week at hand

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday night, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with light southerly winds.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US