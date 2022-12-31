Skip to Content
A dry start to 2023, before more of the winter mix of rain and snow returns

Geese take flight during the last sunset of 2022, in Sisters
Jane Lindquist
Happy New Year, Central Oregon!

It appears we'll have a dry and mostly sunny, if chilly start to 2023, with highs topping freedom and Sunday night lows in the 20s.

But as typical of late, the chance of snow returns Monday, and again at midweek, with a bit of a warmup, meaning a chance of rain and mountain/higher snow, right on into next weekend.

Highs are likely to range from the 30s to low 40s, and lows in the 20s and 30s.

