Snow turning to rain as we warm up

Our southeast winds will stay gusty Wednesday night, with showers expected until about midnight. Our skies will turn mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid-30s. The rest of the week and through the weekend will be warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s, while lows will be down around freezing. We will see some more showers late Thursday into Thursday night.

Our skies become partly cloudy Friday. Rain showers during the day and snow showers overnight are expected through the coming weekend. We will see a chance of scattered showers carrying us into the middle of next week.

